AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The Interact Club and Sadabahaar-Eco Club of the school celebrated the International Wetlands Day. Sensitising the students about preserving and restoring wetlands to ensure their continued survival and the survival of the species that depend on them, students made beautiful posters and took out an awareness rally. They spread awareness through slogans and messages written on posters. School Principal Pamila Kaur lauded the efforts of the students and said wetlands played a vital role in the ecological system and the young generation needed to know about ways to preserve them.