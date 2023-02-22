AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school bid a warm farewell to the outgoing students of Class X and XII and wished them good luck for board examinations through a show titled "Dua-e-Rukhsat" on its premises. Class XII students walked the ramp and gave their introduction. They recalled happy moments of the years spent in the school. Various dance performances and games were organised on the occasion. The title of Miss AKSIPS was bagged by Aarushi Sharma and Master AKSIPS by Manik Semwal. The title of Miss Well Dressed was bagged by Tarneet Kaur and that of Master Well Dressed by Vaibhav. The titles of Star Achievers were given to Shubhangi Mishra & Avantika Pandey. School Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the teachers and students for the brilliant presentation and advised the outgoing students to work with honesty and consistency.