AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school won accolades in a video contest organised by the Chandigarh Administration in association with Yuvsatta and Crest. Manraj from Class VIII and Mona Sharma, fine arts teacher of the school, were awarded for their creativity. The contest was organised for highlighting the importance of sustainable and renewable energy sources and the videos were made on the theme of solar energy. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject
After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam
The exam will be re-conducted
IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency
The flight 6E-1736 was diverted due to the medical emergency...