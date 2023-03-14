AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The festival of colours was celebrated with great fun and frolic at the school. Children were told about the historical and symbolic significance of the festival. They played Holi with teachers and the other students with organic colours. The celebration concluded with music and dance. Students enjoyed the whole programme thoroughly. Principal Pamila Kaur joined the celebration and encouraged the little ones to play safe Holi.
