AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Aiming at prioritising health and well-being of teachers for a better educational environment, an interactive workshop was organised for all facilitators of the school. As the cornerstone of the education system, teachers are often under significant pressure due to the demands of teaching, administrative responsibilities, and the emotional challenges that come with the profession. The workshop was an insightful learning experience for all. The session offered the teachers various strategies like yoga and breathing exercises to promote the holistic well-being. Teachers were encouraged to identify the causes or triggers for their negative emotions to gain self-awareness and sustain their emotional health and mental well-being. Principal Pamila Kaur said it was a great way to recognise the crucial role that teachers play in shaping future generations and it is imperative that their well-being is prioritised.