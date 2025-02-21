DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Aiming at prioritising health and well-being of teachers for a better educational environment, an interactive workshop was organised for all facilitators of the school. As the cornerstone of the education system, teachers are often under significant pressure due to the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Aiming at prioritising health and well-being of teachers for a better educational environment, an interactive workshop was organised for all facilitators of the school. As the cornerstone of the education system, teachers are often under significant pressure due to the demands of teaching, administrative responsibilities, and the emotional challenges that come with the profession. The workshop was an insightful learning experience for all. The session offered the teachers various strategies like yoga and breathing exercises to promote the holistic well-being. Teachers were encouraged to identify the causes or triggers for their negative emotions to gain self-awareness and sustain their emotional health and mental well-being. Principal Pamila Kaur said it was a great way to recognise the crucial role that teachers play in shaping future generations and it is imperative that their well-being is prioritised.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper