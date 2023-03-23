AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of Class I danced, sang songs and shared their meals with their classmates during the community lunch time activity. They also made photo frames with their used small pencils. Teachers wished them luck for moving ahead to their next class. They advised them to develop a passion for learning new skills -- be it reading, drawing, singing or speaking.
