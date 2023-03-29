AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The pre-primary wing of the school concluded the 2022-23 session with a picnic at the Terraced Garden in Sector 33, Chandigarh. Students, with their bag full of eatables, and teachers carrying music system and sports equipment left the school at 9.30 am. Once at the garden, students enjoyed music, dance and games. They shared snacks with each other and went for a nature walk. The students were later sent home with good wishes for the next session.