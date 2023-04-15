AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A two-day orientation programme for different classes was held at the school wherein parents and the students were informed about the latest curricula and teaching and learning strategies. The parents and the students raised many queries. They were told about the New Education Policy (NEP) and its execution. The school doctor and the school counsellor spoke to the parents about the physical and mental well-being of the students. For the pre-primary wing, activities such as puppet show and rhyme singing etc. were organised. The parents took selfies at the selfie stand set up for them. Principal Pamila Kaur greeted the parents .