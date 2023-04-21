AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school observed World Heritage Day to raise awareness among students about preserving heritage sites and also the efforts required to conserve and draw attention towards it. Various activities were organised where the students were told about the true meaning of heritage, its importance and the need of its preservation.Students of classes VI-VIII enjoyed the activities such as educational trip to Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh, collage making on heritage monuments and video presentation by the students. School Principal Pamila Kaur urged the students to preserve monuments .