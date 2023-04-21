AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school observed World Heritage Day to raise awareness among students about preserving heritage sites and also the efforts required to conserve and draw attention towards it. Various activities were organised where the students were told about the true meaning of heritage, its importance and the need of its preservation.Students of classes VI-VIII enjoyed the activities such as educational trip to Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh, collage making on heritage monuments and video presentation by the students. School Principal Pamila Kaur urged the students to preserve monuments .
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda
Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post
Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study
The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...