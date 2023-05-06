AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a First Aid Training Workshop on the school premises in association with the PGIMER, Chandigarh. With the purpose to create awareness about health and safety, the children were taught how they could take care of themselves and others in the hour of need. The objective being training the kids to be self-reliant, safe, healthy and hygienic. The session equipped them with practical knowledge on basics of first response and first aid. The resource person, Dr Sushma Kumari Saini, currently working as a nursing professor in the National Education of Nursing Education, PGI, shared her real life experiences to make the session informative and interactive. School Principal Pamila Kaur expressed how assessing the risk and taking quick decision could save lives and motivated students to remember the things learnt during the training and apply the knowledge whenever needed.