AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school observed No Tobacco Day to spread awareness and sensitise children about the hazardous effects of tobacco consumption. An awareness session was conducted by counsellor Anjali Guglani. Students were told what tobacco consists of and how its consumption becomes an addiction. Physician Anju told children about the damage it causes on various parts of the body after its consumption becomes a practice. The session ended with an interactive question-answer round.
