AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Tiny tots of the Kindergarten Wing recently visited Rocksport Academy for an action-packed day. The students participated in a range of thrilling activities, including rock climbing, obstacle courses and zip lining. The event aimed to promote teamwork, leadership and problem-solving skills among the students. Principal Pamila Kaur said the students showcased their enthusiasm and determination as they navigated through the challenging activities. The event was a success, with students and staff alike.

