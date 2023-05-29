AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised various events to observe International Day for Biological Diversity with an aim to make students aware of sustainable development and of biodiversity issues. Kindergarten classes organised a nature walk with students and their parents. It was a wonderful experience for both children and adults, providing an opportunity to connect with nature, learn about environment and spend quality time together as a family. After Nature Walk, the teachers organised a quiz covering the topics of identification, environmental conservation and climate change. A special assembly was organised by the Primary and Senior wing classes to educate students on the importance of protecting resources and global biodiversity that shapes our environment. Students were also made aware of extinct species and endangered plants and animals. Herbarium making, poster making and inter house powerpoint presentation making competitions were organised for the students. Students were also made aware of the solutions for conservation, human impacts on bio-world, sustainable development, and management and increasing threats to bio-diversity. Principal Pamila Kaur encouraged students to participate in more engaging activities like these to help children have a deeper appreciation of the nature and the world while having fun.