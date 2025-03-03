AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh
Ditti Prajapat, a Class IX student of the school, emerged winner of the All-India Tennis Competition held at Zirakpur. The remarkable achievement showcased Ditti’s exceptional tennis skills, dedication, and perseverance. The school congratulated Ditti on her outstanding success and wished her continued triumphs in her tennis career.
