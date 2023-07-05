AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school reopened with a bang after the long summer break. The students as well as staff members looked vibrant and enthusiastic about the second innings of the session. The pre-primary wing had a special opening programme called ‘The Red Carpet Welcome’ wherein a ‘Tilak Ceremony’ and ‘Bubble Rain’ were performed on the arrival of the students. It was fun watching the happy faces catching bubbles. This was followed by a dance party for the tiny tots. Principal Pamila Kaur, during her welcome address in the special assembly, encouraged the students to gear up for the academics and prepare hard for the upcoming exams. Director Dr Jasmine Kalra had a special meeting with staff members and guided them to motivate all students.