AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Tiny tots of pre-nursery learnt about the concept of ‘Good and bad touch’ through demonstrations, examples and interactive activities. Students were shown PPTs. and videos highlighting the issue. They were guided on when and how to say No. Usage of Child helpline number 1098 number was explained in the class.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament session set to be stormy, Opposition to rake up Manipur, ordinance
Cong insists on PM’s reply to debate | BJP terms it caveat f...
9 die, 13 injured as speeding car ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad
The accident occurs past midnight at ISKCON bridge on the Sa...
Ravi in spate, 7 Gurdaspur villages cut off
Fresh rain spells more trouble in Patiala | 2 killed in roof...