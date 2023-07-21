AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of playway and pre-nursery of the school were introduced to the concept of hot/cold through a hands-on activity. The kids were told how weather controls the temperature and how we feel it through our senses. During the activity, teachers kept hot and cold water in different containers. Children seemed to be very excited to touch and feel the difference between hot and cold under the supervision of their teachers. They were shown different pictures and given real life examples of things related to the concept. The activity ended with a colouring activity and thematic rhyme recitation.