AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

With an aim to connect the students with the use of Virtual Reality Programme, a workshop was held for Class I to X students at the school. Students experienced a trial of the amazing Metaverse 360-VR learning programme on the school premises. Students got an opportunity to explore space, discover the world and time travel in history. Students were excited and really enjoyed the workshop and learnt about the new virtual reality programme.
