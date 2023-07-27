AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of Class II of the school celebrated National Doctors Day. The assembly commenced with a speech, followed by poem recitation and dance performance by the students. Children were apprised of the importance of doctors and the place they hold in people’s lives. Students were told about the crucial contribution of doctors to the society as well as to the nation. Children expressed their gratitude towards the doctors. The assembly concluded with the national anthem. Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students.