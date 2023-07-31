AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of nursery of the school were involved in an activity that focussed on community helpers. Teacher used colourful puppets to explain the various types of community helpers to the young learners. Afterwards, they watched modules on the smart board, further enhancing the understanding of the concept. The little ones had a great time exploring the roles and responsibilities of the important members of the community.
