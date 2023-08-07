AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school participated in the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey ‘Swachh Sarvekshan 2023’ conducted by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Ensuring a hygienic learning environment, the school has been able to hold the position to be one of the cleanest schools in Chandigarh. Students are made aware of the importance of sanitation, solid waste management and told to refrain from the use of plastic through activities and seminars. The school emphasises promoting safe and appropriate hygiene practices through its green initiatives.
