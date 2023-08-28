AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school commemorated the 40th Annual Founder’s Day. During the fortnight celebration, various competitions were organised, wherein students showcased their talent in arts, music, drama and graphic designing. The array of activities included solo dance, singing, paper quilling, cut to create and clay modelling. Senior students showcased their aesthetic sense and finesse through activities like rangoli making, tattoo and mehndi making. The grand finale of the celebration was yet another day filled with festivity where the winners of the competitions were awarded while students paid tributes to founder director Ajit Karam Singh. Children enthralled the audience through melodious songs and scintillating dance performances. Class IX students held everyone’s attention through their thought-provoking skit “Save Trees”. The Director, AKSIPS-45, congratulated the winners.
