AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school conducted the installation ceremony of Interact Club for the session 2023-2024 on the school premises. The programme started with a welcome speech by Principal Pamila Kaur. Outgoing president Chirag Aggarwal shared his experience as the leader of the Interact Club for the previous session. Newly elected president Ashima Thakur spoke about the agendas the team is going to take up in the upcoming session. Rotary president Anil Chadda addressed the students motivating them to be a part of various the events and programmes run by the Rotary Club. Director, AKSIPS-45, Jasmine Kalra wished them luck for their future endeavours.