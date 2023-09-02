AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Raksha Bandhan by taking the blessings of Brahma Kumaris. BK Manu Didi explained the spiritual significance of Raksha Bandhan and made the staff experience ‘Rajyoga’ meditation for 10 minutes during the session. BK Sisters tied the sacred thread of “rakhi” to the Principal and staff members. They were told to take a pledge to get rid of their inner vices and negativities. They were guided to empower themselves through the process of communication with God to establish a value-based happy society.