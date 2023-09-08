AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school conducted an article writing activity for students in association with Eye Bank, PGIMER, Chandigarh, to spread awareness about eye donation. During the activity, the significance of eye donation was explained. It highlighted the power of giving sight to those in need, shedding light on the process, benefits, and how it transforms lives. The aim of the activity was to raise awareness about the noble cause, encouraging readers to consider becoming eye donors and spreading the gift of vision.