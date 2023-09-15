AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A special assembly was conducted by the pre-primary wing of the school on Janmashtami. Splendid and colourful performances by students were held. Students were taken to a temple where they sang Radha-Krishna songs and also danced on spiritual songs. Students were beautifully dressed up in traditional attires like lenhga-choli, dhoti-kurta, etc. Little Bal-Gopal idol was placed in a cradle and worshipped. Principal Pamila Kaur spoke about the importance of the day and various aspects of Krishna’s youth.