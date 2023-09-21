AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Commemorating National Sports Day, students of Class II of the school took part in hurdle races. Principal Pamila Kaur presented certificates to the winners, highlighting the importance of engaging in sports activities. She paid tributes to Major Dhyan Chand.
