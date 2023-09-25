AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A team from Discovery’s kids’ brands, Cartoon Network and POGO, conducted a contact programme for kids, ‘Titans of Tomorrow’, in the school with the aim to impart important values to students thereby nurturing their holistic development. The programme also aimed to promote kindness among children, instilling values of compassion, empathy, and friendship. The workshop was held for the students of Class IV and Class V. Various fun and educational activities were conducted and at the end of the session, they were asked questions related to the same. Prizes and exclusive gifts from POGO were awarded to the winners of the games, further motivating and encouraging the participants. Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the efforts put in by the channels.