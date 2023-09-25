AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A team from Discovery’s kids’ brands, Cartoon Network and POGO, conducted a contact programme for kids, ‘Titans of Tomorrow’, in the school with the aim to impart important values to students thereby nurturing their holistic development. The programme also aimed to promote kindness among children, instilling values of compassion, empathy, and friendship. The workshop was held for the students of Class IV and Class V. Various fun and educational activities were conducted and at the end of the session, they were asked questions related to the same. Prizes and exclusive gifts from POGO were awarded to the winners of the games, further motivating and encouraging the participants. Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the efforts put in by the channels.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas