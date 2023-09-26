AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

An online workshop on ‘Parenting tips’ and ‘Enhancing social skills in tiny tots’ was organised for the parents of the students of the pre-primary classes. The parents were told about the importance of social skills, building blocks of social skills, evidence-based activities and games to enhance social skills. An open discussion on parenting tips and handling temper tantrums was conducted. The workshop ended with a query session where many parents participated enthusiastically.
