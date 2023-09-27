AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

To highlight the significance of good health and well-being, various activities were held at the school for the students of Class I to XII. It was a unique experience to come together to promote actions that can improve health through meetings, club formation, speeches, healthy tiffin and fruit break. Emphasis was laid on good eating habits that include a balanced diet with lots of water. Focus was on physical activities such as yoga and meditation. Teachers talked about how stress affects the health of the children and ways to improve it. School Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the efforts put in by teachers and students.
