AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Astalfa Anjum, a student of Class IV of the school, has secured the first rank at the state level in the Hindustan Olympiad 2023. Her outstanding performance in this highly competitive examination has earned her a prestigious cash prize of Rs 5,100. Astalfa’s success reflects her dedication to academic excellence and the commitment of the school to nurturing talent. Principal Pamila Kaur along with Director Dr Jasmine Kalra and Associate Director (Administration) Sidhant congratulated her on the exceptional achievement.