AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school participated in the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme. During the week-long activities, students participated in various competitions and activities, including patriotic song singing, essay writing, poster making and one-act play. Children were shown documentaries on the lives of the freedom fighters. Students collected soil from their school and handed over the ‘kalash’ filled with the soil at cluster level as a symbolic contribution in the making of Amrit Vatika. Students along with the staff and faculty members took the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge.