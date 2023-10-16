AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school participated in the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme. During the week-long activities, students participated in various competitions and activities, including patriotic song singing, essay writing, poster making and one-act play. Children were shown documentaries on the lives of the freedom fighters. Students collected soil from their school and handed over the ‘kalash’ filled with the soil at cluster level as a symbolic contribution in the making of Amrit Vatika. Students along with the staff and faculty members took the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...