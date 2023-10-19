AKSIPS-45 Smart School,Chandigarh

On World Mental Health Day, students of Class XI and XII, with a passion for psychology, presented a compelling play centred around the theme, “Mental Health: A Universal Human Right”. The production shed light on the symptoms of depression and the prevailing stigma associated with mental health issues in society. Students also organised a rally in the neighbouring community to raise awareness about mental health. Emphasising the significance of recognising early symptoms of mental illnesses and promoting overall mental well-being, they underlined collective responsibility in fostering a healthy and supportive society.