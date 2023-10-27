AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The students of psychology department organised a mental health awareness stall to observe Mental Health Awareness Month during the parent-teacher conference. The stall was aimed at raising awareness about mental health and its importance in our daily lives. The students set up the stall at the school’s reception area and decorated it with posters and banners that highlighted the importance of mental health. The stall had several activities that aimed at promoting mental health awareness. There was a quiz that tested people’s knowledge about mental health and a colouring station where people could colour mandalas. A psychological first-aid kit was put on show to reduce day-to-day stress. The kit included scented candles, stress balls, balloons and breathing exercises. Above all, an affirmation jar was made by students.