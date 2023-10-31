AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A special assembly was organised on Dasehra by students of Class I of the school. Students, dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Ravan, enacted the story of Ramayana. The assembly portrayed various pageants of Ram’s exile, Sita’s abduction and finally Ram’s victory over Ravan. This epic spiritual celebration filled everyone with joy. It was concluded with a beautiful bhajan ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’. School Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students.