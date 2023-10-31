AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A special assembly was organised on Dasehra by students of Class I of the school. Students, dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Ravan, enacted the story of Ramayana. The assembly portrayed various pageants of Ram’s exile, Sita’s abduction and finally Ram’s victory over Ravan. This epic spiritual celebration filled everyone with joy. It was concluded with a beautiful bhajan ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’. School Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the efforts of the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG