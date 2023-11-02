AKSIPS 45 SMART School, Chandigarh

The school participated in 'Khadi Mahotsav' programme organised to support the Atma Nirbhar Bharat movement by Govt of India. Students of classes VI to VIII wrote essays depicting the importance of Khadi and its history. Class X and XII students participated in the elocution competition and expressed their feelings about the fabric of the nation and its future. Students from classes VI to XII participated in khadi quiz. Principal Pamila Kaur lauded the efforts put in by the students.

