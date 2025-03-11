AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school in association with CCPCR organised an awareness session on the dangers of ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug for its students and staff. The session aimed to educate the attendees about the harmful effects of the drug and the importance of staying away from substance abuse. The speaker highlighted the alarming rise in the use of ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug among youngsters and its devastating consequences on their physical and mental health. During the session, the speaker emphasised the importance of awareness and education in preventing substance abuse. The attendees were informed about the support systems available to help those struggling with addiction.