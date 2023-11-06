AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) was celebrated by students of the school. All students of the school took a pledge to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation. Various activities like poster making, slogan writing and essay writing in English and Hindi languages were held to promote the ideals of national integration, patriotism and unity among the citizens of India. School Principal Pamila Kaur appreciated the effort put in by the students.
