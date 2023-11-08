AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

In an effort to educate and empower students with essential skills to navigate the digital world safely, the school conducted a comprehensive workshop on cybersecurity for students and educators. The workshop was led by Legal Literacy Club coordinators and cyber security experts Shiv Kumar Sharma and Vikas Kumar . They covered a range of crucial topics, including online safety, recognising and preventing cyber threats, responsible internet usage, and the importance of protecting personal information. Students had an opportunity to engage in interactive sessions and practical demonstrations, making the learning experience both informative and engaging. Students were suggested not to be misled by momentary fame and glitter and were told to be judicious in using social media and internet. Principal Pamila Kaur expressed that knowledge is the best defence and wished the students to stay cyber smart and secure.