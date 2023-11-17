AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Diwali was celebrated at the school by students of Class III. The day was marked by a special assembly, highlighting the message of ‘Green Diwali, Clean Diwali’. Students showcased the spirit of Diwali through a skit and scintillating dance performances which added much exuberance and brought great joy to the audience. Besides sensitising students to the ill-effects of crackers, they were also provided the guidelines on being safe while bursting them. The assembly concluded with Principal Pamila Kaur giving away the message of a clean, safe and a bright Diwali.

#Diwali