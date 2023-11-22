AKSIPS- 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Khadi Mahotsav event held at the school was a vibrant celebration of India’s cultural heritage and the legacy of Khadi. It aimed to educate, engage, and celebrate the significance of Khadi in our nation’s history. Students from Class VI to XII participated in essay writing and speech competitions based on the theme of Khadi and its impact on India's economy. Students learnt about the historical, social, and economic importance of Khadi. Students won prizes at the cluster level. Jastej Kaur won the first prize in Punjabi Elocution, Anchit Sah won the second prize in English Elocution and Radhika won the second prize in Hindi Elocution. Pranjal Sondhi won third prize in essay-writing contest.