AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Children’s Day was celebrated by children and teachers of the school. The teachers made the occasion memorable for the children with a special assembly. The children were treated to a melodious medley of songs followed by a fun-filled comedy skit by their teachers. The day ended on a memorable note with the children feeling special. The tiny tots of the pre-primary wing went home wearing their colourful butterfly crowns which had been made with love and affection by their class teachers.
