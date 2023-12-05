AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Ishpreet Kaur, a Class IX student of the school, won the second position in a Shabad Gayan competition, showcasing exceptional vocal prowess and musical talent. The competition was held at Gurdwara Sahib, Sector 8, Chandigarh, and it attracted participants from the Tricity. Ishpreet expressed gratitude for the support received from teachers, family and peers, emphasising their role in nurturing and fostering her artistic expression. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the student on her accomplishment.