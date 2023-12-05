AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Ishpreet Kaur, a Class IX student of the school, won the second position in a Shabad Gayan competition, showcasing exceptional vocal prowess and musical talent. The competition was held at Gurdwara Sahib, Sector 8, Chandigarh, and it attracted participants from the Tricity. Ishpreet expressed gratitude for the support received from teachers, family and peers, emphasising their role in nurturing and fostering her artistic expression. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated the student on her accomplishment.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today