AKSIPS 45 SMART School, Chandigarh

In a significant initiative to combat child beggary and uplift the lives of vulnerable children, the school organised a pledge ceremony, bringing together students, teachers, and staff in a united front against the societal menace. Students solemnly pledged to be vigilant, report any instances of child beggary they come across, and actively participate in outreach programmes aimed at rescuing and rehabilitating affected children. Teachers and staff, equally committed to the cause, pledged their support in educating students about the consequences of child exploitation and fostering an environment that promotes compassion and empathy.

