AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Bhartia Bhasha Mahotsav as directed by the Ministry of Education, showcasing the rich linguistic diversity of India. The event fostered cultural exchange promoting regional languages, highlighting the importance of linguistic heritage in our education system. Various activities, including workshops and exhibitions, were held. The campaign "My signature in my mother tongue" grabbed the attention of students, staff and visitors. Multilingual cultural programmes included storytelling, singing, dancing and street play enacting were held. Screening of inspiring short films and documentaries was held for the Primary classes. Principal Pamila Kaur lauded the efforts of teachers and students.

