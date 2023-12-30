AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised a workshop focused on sustainable menstrual hygiene solutions. The event featured insightful discussions and practical demonstrations on the installation and usage of napkin vending machines and incinerators on school premises. With the aim of promoting eco-friendly practices and ensuring the well-being of students, the workshop highlighted the importance of proper disposal methods for sanitary napkins. Participants gained valuable insights into the benefits of napkin vending machines, which provide easy access to hygiene products, and incinerators, which offer a safe and environmentally conscious way to manage waste.
