AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Little champs in LKG indulged in a fun-filled Hoopla Race, exploring the thrilling concept of big and small. Under the guidance of dedicated teachers, they were engaged in a hands-on learning experience, distinguishing between various objects based on size. Afterwards, they showcased their creativity by drawing and colouring big and small objects on sheets, solidifying their understanding of the concept.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.