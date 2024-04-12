AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of the Pre-primary class at the school were excited to be introduced to ‘forward and backward counting on hopscotch’. It provided children with a hands-on approach to master counting skills. By integrating learning with play, the school aims to inspire curiosity and empower young minds to excel in mathematics. With hopscotch, children embark on a journey of learning and fun, while honing their numerical abilities. Whether they’re counting forward to leap onto the next square or practicing backward counting to return to the start, the activity offers a dynamic way to reinforce numerical fluency.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.