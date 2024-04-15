AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Little champs at the school had a blast on Day 4 with an exciting ‘Stick and glass race’ activity. LKG students showcased their amazing hand-eye coordination skills as they raced with careful balance, holding a stick with a glass. Watching them run and giggle was pure joy. Principal Pamila Kaur said, “We must continue to nurture their skills and encourage their adventurous spirits.”

