AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school commemorated the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Students of the middle wing read the Preamble of the Constitution of India. Students in their speech said Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to the uplift of the oppressed and marginalised sections of the society, advocating for social justice, equality, and human rights. His invaluable contributions continue to inspire generations worldwide. Principal Pamila Kaur said, “His legacy must be honoured by reaffirming our commitment to building a just and inclusive society.”

